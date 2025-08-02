SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

