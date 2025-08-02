TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,069 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $93,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

