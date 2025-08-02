TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,652 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.36% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $235,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.