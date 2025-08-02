TIAA Trust National Association Has $283.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,556 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.20% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $283,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,324,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,491,000 after acquiring an additional 613,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1997 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

