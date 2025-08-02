Head to Head Contrast: Teladoc Health (TDOC) vs. Its Peers

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Teladoc Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.13% -4.43% Teladoc Health Competitors -745.62% -27.20% -12.22%

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teladoc Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion -$1.00 billion -5.83 Teladoc Health Competitors $9.34 billion $238.11 million 37.89

Teladoc Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 7 0 2.37 Teladoc Health Competitors 428 2279 4869 158 2.62

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.76, suggesting a potential upside of 40.69%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 447.08%. Given Teladoc Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Teladoc Health rivals beat Teladoc Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.