TIAA Trust National Association Sells 204,015 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,015 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.94% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $349,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.