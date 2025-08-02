Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,930,000 shares, anincreaseof496,983.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently,9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently,9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Upwork Stock Down 1.8%

UPWK opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Upwork’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,250.95. This trade represents a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $320,403.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,153,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,583,582.35. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

