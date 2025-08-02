Short Interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Increases By 217,387.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,150,000 shares, anincreaseof217,387.7% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

