Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 281,536.4% in July

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,490,000 shares, an increase of 281,536.4% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,240,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 237,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ur Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

