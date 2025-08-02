Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 281,536.4% in July

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,490,000 shares, anincreaseof281,536.4% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on URG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy
Ur Energy Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of URG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ur Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97.
About Ur Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ur Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.