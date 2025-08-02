Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 11.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.