Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 61,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 604,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netcapital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

