Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Rises By 146,507.1%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,210,000 shares, agrowthof146,507.1% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently,2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently,2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.
Vistra Stock Down 0.2%
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,451,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $92,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
