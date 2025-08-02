Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Rises By 146,507.1%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,210,000 shares, agrowthof146,507.1% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently,2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently,2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 0.2%

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $213.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,451,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $92,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.