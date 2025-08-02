WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 153,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 560,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded WonderFi Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.
