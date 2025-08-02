WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 153,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 560,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded WonderFi Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

About WonderFi Technologies

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

