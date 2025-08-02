NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 22,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 41,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

