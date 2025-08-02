C3.ai (NYSE:AI) & SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Critical Review

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SecureAlert and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -10.31% -8.95% 2.77% C3.ai -74.21% -33.51% -27.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of C3.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $36.89 million 0.06 -$3.08 million ($0.31) -0.65 C3.ai $389.06 million 7.74 -$288.70 million ($2.24) -10.01

This table compares SecureAlert and C3.ai”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SecureAlert has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureAlert, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SecureAlert and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00 C3.ai 4 6 4 1 2.13

C3.ai has a consensus target price of $29.79, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C3.ai is more favorable than SecureAlert.

Summary

C3.ai beats SecureAlert on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

