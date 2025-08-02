Critical Contrast: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -36.31% -35.50% FuelCell Energy -108.52% -21.16% -15.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$11.79 million ($0.84) -15.57 FuelCell Energy $112.13 million 0.96 -$126.01 million ($7.52) -0.63

This table compares Lightbridge and FuelCell Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 0.00 FuelCell Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 108.86%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Risk & Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. It also offers technology to produce electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, commercial and hospitality, microgrids, manufacturing, industrial hydrogen, port, oil and gas, wind and solar projects, food and beverage, hydrogen for mobility and material handling, and hydrogen fuel for heat, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

