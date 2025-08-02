Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Critical Contrast

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MasTec has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 2 14 2 3.00 Granite Construction 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MasTec and Granite Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MasTec currently has a consensus price target of $179.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Granite Construction has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasTec is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 2.04% 12.81% 4.22% Granite Construction 3.07% 21.40% 7.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasTec and Granite Construction”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $12.30 billion 1.12 $162.79 million $2.72 63.99 Granite Construction $4.03 billion 1.00 $126.35 million $2.40 38.47

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction. Granite Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasTec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MasTec beats Granite Construction on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

