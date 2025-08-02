B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B&G Foods Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B&G Foods by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 744,898 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4,994.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,264,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 1,875,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

About B&G Foods

Get Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Featured Stories

