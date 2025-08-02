B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
BGS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.
