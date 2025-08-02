QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on QXO in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QXO
Institutional Trading of QXO
QXO Trading Down 3.7%
QXO stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. QXO has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.69.
About QXO
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QXO
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.