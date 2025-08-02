QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on QXO in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get QXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QXO

Institutional Trading of QXO

QXO Trading Down 3.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QXO. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in QXO in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in QXO by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QXO by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. QXO has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.69.

About QXO

(Get Free Report

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.