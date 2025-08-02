Contrasting Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27% Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.61 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.56 Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 0.86 $336.80 million $1.18 17.35

This table compares GrafTech International and Century Aluminum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrafTech International and Century Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00

GrafTech International currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Century Aluminum.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats GrafTech International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

