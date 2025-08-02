Brokerages Set Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target at $66.80

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.
NBIS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Nebius Group’s quarterly revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
