Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$22.10 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$20.30 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

