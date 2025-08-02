UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 77.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 110,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

