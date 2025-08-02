Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after buying an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $285.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

