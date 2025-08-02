Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

