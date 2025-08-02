Commerce Bank Sells 9,270 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Copart by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 297,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

