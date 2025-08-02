SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,968.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $149.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $156.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

