9,096 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after buying an additional 445,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,738,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $46.99 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.