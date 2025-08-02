Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $356.97 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

