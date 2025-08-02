Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $323.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

