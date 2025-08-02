Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 42,034 Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Open Text by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.38 on Friday. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

