7,400 Shares in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,603,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.43. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

