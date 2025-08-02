Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 175 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,226,000 after acquiring an additional 960,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,183,000 after buying an additional 753,859 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,221,000 after acquiring an additional 402,316 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,588,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

