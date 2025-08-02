Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SWX opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

