Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of AWI opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $191.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after buying an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

