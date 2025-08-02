Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $53.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE ASH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Ashland by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

