American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $235.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

