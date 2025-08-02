Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $87.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

