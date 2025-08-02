Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $4,712,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

