William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.17. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $252.80 on Thursday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $708,554.56. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,336.40. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

