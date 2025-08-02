FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MSI Issued By Zacks Research

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $15.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.83. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $437.08 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,520,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.