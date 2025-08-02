KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.68.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

