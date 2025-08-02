What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for ARLP Q2 Earnings?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.30%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,942,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $17,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 154.70%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

