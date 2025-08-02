Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $741.00 to $756.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.81.

Get argenex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $673.80 on Thursday. argenex has a one year low of $475.65 and a one year high of $689.13. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,879,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenex by 14.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenex by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.