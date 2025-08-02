Head to Head Review: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -36.20% -28.09% -20.02% Helius Medical Technologies -3,010.14% -418.82% -243.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Helius Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $249.12 million 11.10 -$91.41 million ($1.70) -29.39 Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 0.12 -$11.74 million ($2,376.31) 0.00

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $84.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.38%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.