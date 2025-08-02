TD Cowen Downgrades Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to Hold

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

