Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Financial Contrast

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Oil 23.53% 9.90% 6.88% Permex Petroleum -1,332.97% -145.91% -53.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 3.67 $922.55 million $2.88 14.53 Permex Petroleum $120,000.00 18.33 -$3.99 million ($11.00) -0.36

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum. Permex Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tourmaline Oil and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Oil 1 2 1 1 2.40 Permex Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Permex Petroleum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

