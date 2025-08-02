Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. Cognex has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after buying an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cognex by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 647,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.