FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tilray Brands Raised by Analyst

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tilray Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray Brands’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 403,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.