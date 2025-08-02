Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of GTLS Q2 Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

